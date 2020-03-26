Best of Wes: Alumni-Produced Podcasts

Plug in those earbuds, crank those dials, and tune into some of the many podcasts written, produced, and hosted by Wesleyan alumni:

Marysol Castro ’96, broadcast journalist and New York Mets PA announcer, is the host of CTbites Hot Dish! (2020). The podcast, now with 13 episodes, sizzles with Connecticut chefs, farmers, bartenders, food writers, and local food activists. Guests have included Food Network Star winner Chef Christian Petroni, Connecticut Chef of the Year Tyler Anderson, and Westport Farmers Market Director Lori Cochran.

Adam Peltzman ’96 and Koyalee Chanda ’96 are co-writers of the six-episode scripted comedy for kids titled This Podcast Has Fleas (2017). Fleas features rivals Jones the cat and Waffles the dog, who are each creating their own podcast. They’re joined by other household pet characters Benny the gerbil and Mr. Glub the goldfish. In each episode, Jones and Waffles navigate a daily drama, such as a chaotic sleepover party, a trip to the vet, and the dreaded cone of shame. Read more in this past News @ Wesleyan article.

Avery Trufelman ’13 is a host and producer of three podcasts:

99% Invisible (2020), now at 385 episodes and counting, is about all the thought that goes into the things we don’t think about—the unnoticed architecture and design that shape our world. Trufelman serves as a producer of the show, which has more than 400 million downloads.

Articles of Interest (2019), a seven-episode podcast based off 99% Invisible, investigates the stories behind many clothing styles. Hosted by Trufelman, the show addresses punk style, blue jeans, kids’ clothing, fake pockets, Hawaiian shirts, and more.

Nice Try! (2019) is a nine-episode podcast that explores stories of people who tried to design a better world—and what happens when those designs don’t go according to plan. Season one, Utopian, is about the quest for the perfect place. Trufelman hosts the show. Read more in this Wesleyan Magazine article.

Andrea Silenzi ’07, a Webby award-winning podcaster and producer, is the host of The Longest Shortest Time (2018–19), a 219-episode parenting show about the surprises and absurdities of raising other humans—and being raised by them. Silenzi ’07 holds the world record for having booked the most guests (67) for an hour-long radio show.

Silenzi also hosts Why Oh Why (2017), a 59-episode series about dating and relationships. In each episode, Silenzi speaks with friends, experts, and guys in bars about where love and sex meet technology. The show tells stories about relationships by blurring the lines between memoir, documentary, and fiction.

Mia Lobel ’97 is the producer of Empire on Blood (2018), a seven-part serialized podcast that investigates a 1992 double homicide in the Bronx, exploring the judicial process that led to a conviction. That conviction has now been overturned, after Calvin Buari spent 22 years in prison for murders he did not commit. The show is based on veteran journalist Steve Fishman’s six-year quest to determine the facts of the case. Read more in this Wesleyan Magazine article.

Lobel, the executive producer for podcast company Pushkin Industries, also created the chart-topping Malcolm Gladwell’s Revisionist History, a four-season podcast that reinterprets events, people, and ideas from the past.

Laurenellen McCann ’09 is the executive producer of the hour-long show The Good Fight with Ben Wikler (2015), a 44-episode program covering grassroots activism and politics with a humorous edge.

Bobbito Garcia ’88 is the co-host of What’s Good with Stretch and Bobbito (2017–18), a 33-episode podcast on NPR featuring Garcia ’88 (aka Bob Kool Love) and DJ Stretch Armstrong, who were known for their late-night hip-hop radio in the ’90s. Now reunited, the duo interview cultural influences with a fresh perspective. They discuss art, food, music, politics, sports, and “what’s good!” Guests include actor/writer/director Jonah Hill, Italian chef Massimo Bottura, musician Lenny Kravitz, activist/author/actor Hill Harper, and more. Read more in this past News @ Wesleyan article.

Hannah Rimm ’15 writes social media copy for podcasts including Radiolab (2020), Death, Sex, & Money (2020), and 2 Dope Queens (2020).

(Do you have a favorite podcast that’s not listed? Email your idea to newsletter@wesleyan.edu.)