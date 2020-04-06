Student Athletes Celebrated, Honored
Wesleyan men’s hockey senior forward Walker Harris ’20, already the recipient of the 2019-20 Joe Conannon Award and All-NESCAC First Team honors, has been named a Third Team All-American, as announced today by the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA). Having earned All-American Third Team honors last season, Harris becomes the first two-time All-American in program history.
Wesleyan’s Athletic Department is celebrating student athletes’ recent achievements and is honoring members of the Class of 2020. They include:
