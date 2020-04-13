Pipe Organ Class Hosts Midterm Performances Online

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wesleyan canceled all spring semester events, and courses moved to an online format.

Wesleyan’s Piping Performance course, however, welcomed the Wesleyan community to “attend” their midterm performances on April 7 through the Zoom platform.

“Our organ class is thriving in spite of our transition to online classes,” said course instructor Alcee Chriss, artist-in-residence and university organist. “It is a particular challenge to teach organ when none of your students have access to one. Many of the students have opted to give their performances on piano for this semester.”

Six of the 13 students wrote original compositions, five of which were pre-recorded on the Wesleyan organ. The pieces were juxtaposed with video, to fulfill the requirement that their compositions serve as a film score.

Wesleyan President Michael Roth ’78 and several faculty and staff members also tuned in to the concert.

organ class

Alcee Chriss, artist-in-residence and university organist, encouraged each student to talk about their song and process prior to the performance.

organ class

Kevin Goldberg ’23 presented his original composition, The Cameraman’s Revenge, which was pre-recorded on the Wesleyan organ.

organ class

Eliana Sanders ’22 live-performed Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 27, No. 2.

organ class

Ian Jacobson ’21 presented a pre-recorded arrangement of Amazing Grace.

organ

Jack Canavan-Gosselin ’22 shared The Passion of Joan of Arc, which he pre-recorded on the Wesleyan organ.

organ class

Acadia Thielking ’21 presented a pre-recording of Franz Schubert’s Serenade arranged for organ and violin.

Roby Mann '21 performed Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 23 in F minor, Op. 57 "Appassionata" II. Andante con moto live on a piano.

organ class

Payton Millet ’21 shared his pre-recorded organ piece Marriage Story.