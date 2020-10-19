Students, Alumni to Make Presentations at Geological Society of America Meeting

Wesleyan students, graduate students, and recent alumni will present research posters during the annual Geological Society of America meeting Oct. 26–30. The virtual event will allow for a five-minute presentation followed by a five-minute period to answer questions.

Earth and environmental sciences graduate student Yu Kai Tan ’20 and Andy (Dick Yee) Tan ’21 will present their poster, titled “Freshwater Mussels in North America: Museum Collections and Pre-Industrial Biogeography,” at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 29. Their advisors are Ann Burke, professor of biology, and Ellen Thomas, Harold T. Stearns Professor of Integrative Sciences, Smith Curator of Paleontology of the Joe Webb Peoples Museum of Natural History, and University Professor in the College of Integrative Sciences. Listen to the presentation in advance online here.

Tan and Tan also will present their poster, titled “Monster in the Library: A Novel Presentation of an Old Mosasaur Specimen,” at 4:55 p.m. Oct. 27. Listen to the presentation in advance online here.

Earth and environmental sciences graduate student Haley Brumberger ’20, Christina Cauley MA ’21, and Sabrina Koetter ’20 will present their poster, titled “Resilience of a Life in a Volcanic Lake: The Ostracod Record of Paulina Lake, Newberry Volcano, Oregon,” at 6:05 p.m. Oct. 26. Their advisors are Ellen Thomas and Johan Varekamp, Smith Curator of Mineralogy and Petrology of the Joe Webb Peoples Museum of Natural History, Harold T. Stearns Professor of Earth Science, professor of earth and environmental sciences. Listen to the presentation in advance online here.