Rutland Writes about Russia, Politics, COVID-19 in Recent Publications

Peter Rutland, Colin and Nancy Campbell Professor in Global Issues and Democratic Thought and a professor of both government and Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies, has recently authored and co-authored many scholarly articles and book chapters. His research focuses on contemporary Russian politics, the political economy, and nationalism.

His articles include:

“Transformation of nationalism and diaspora in the digital age,” published in Nations and Nationalism in December 2020.

“Russia and ‘frozen conflicts’ in the post-soviet space,” published in Caucasus Survey, in April 2020.

“Do Black Lives Matter in Russia?,” published in PONARS Eurasia policy memo in July 2020.

“The 2020 oil crash: is Russia still an energy superpower?,” published in PONARS Eurasia Policy Memo in March 2020.

“Learning from the Covid-19 epidemic,” published in Russia in Global Affairs in April 2020.

“Dead souls: Russia’s COVID Calamity,” published in Transitions Online in March 2021.

“Workers Against the Workers’ State,” published by the NYU Jordan Center for the Advanced Study of Russia in February 2021.

“Poverty, Politics and Pandemic: The Plague and the English Peasant’s Revolt of 1381,” published in History News Network in January 2021.

“Dueling for the Soul of Russia,” published in Transitions Online in January 2021. The article was reprinted by the NYU Jordan Center for the Advanced Study of Russia in February 2021.

“Why Are There No Protestants on the Supreme Court?,” published in Public Seminar in October 2020.

“Putin’s Game of Thrones,” published in Transitions Online in September 2020. The article was reprinted by the NYU Jordan Center for the Advanced Study of Russia that same month.

“Belarus on a Knife’s Edge,” published in Transitions Online in August 2020. The article was reprinted by the NYU Jordan Center for the Advanced Study of Russia that same month.

“History Matters,” published in Transitions Online in August 2020. The article was reprinted by the NYU Jordan Center for the Advanced Study of Russia in May 2020.

“Putin, Forever,” published in Transitions Online in March 2020. The article was reprinted by the NYU Jordan Center for the Advanced Study of Russia that same month.

“How the National Archives’ Notorious Alteration of a Women’s March Photo Is Part of a Long American Tradition,” co-authored with Associate Professor of History Jennifer Tucker. The article was published by Artnet News in January 2020.

“Russian Government Reshuffle: Plus ça Change,” published in Transitions Online in January 2020. The article was reprinted by the NYU Jordan Center for the Advanced Study of Russia in February 2020.

Rutland also reviewed the film Quo Vadis, Aida? in Nationalities Papers in April 2021 and authored a chapter titled “Energy and Russian great power post-Crimea” the book Russian and Eurasian Energy Strategy, published in 2021.

In addition, “Looking back at the Soviet economic experience,” a chapter in 100 Years of Communist Experiments, is scheduled for publication in June 2021.