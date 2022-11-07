Wesleyan in the News, November 2022

Wesleyan Media Project estimates $2.71 billion has been spent on television advertising for the 2022 midterm elections, with outside groups airing 30% of all ads.

Gary W. Yohe, Emeritus, Huffington Foundation Professor of Economics and Environmental Studies, signed, along with 420 scientists, an open letter to Hill+Knowlton Strategies to drop fossil fuel investments to support COP27, the United Nation’s climate talks which began in Egypt Nov 4.

Wesleyan Media Project reports pro-Democratic ads have increased over the last two weeks, outpacing Republican candidates by 15,000 in the House and Senate races.

Hilton Als, Distinguished Visiting Writer ’09-10 curated the Geoffrey Holder: The Pleasures of the Flesh exhibition at the James Fuentes galleries, through December 3. Als edited the exhibition catalogue for Black Male: Representations of Masculinity in Contemporary American Art, on view at the Whitney Museum of American Art (1994–95). My Pinup, a meditation on love and of loss, of Prince and of desire, was published on November 1, 2022.

Wesleyan’s prison education program was noted in an interview for the Hartford Business Journal article, Ex-cons turn to advocacy, cannabis, and entrepreneurship following incarceration.

Gary W. Yohe, Huffington Foundation Professor of Economics and Environmental Studies, Emertius published an op-ed in the New York Daily News, “There’s no turning back toward fossil fuels now.”

Erika Franklin Fowler, professor of government, and co-director of the Wesleyan Media Project was quoted in an article about the national implications of the local CT-5 district race for Representative, “Outside group activity is off the charts … I don’t remember the last time, if ever, that the Hartford media market made the top list of media markets.”

Quatina Frazer, MALS ‘20 is a candidate for Connecticut’s House of Representatives for the 33rd district of Middletown, CT. Frazer served as an alternate commissioner for the Middletown’s Planning and Zoning Commission from 2020-2021.

Dalia Ramirez ’20 writes in Nerdwallet about why cryptocurrencies are more likely to be targets of investment fraud than other financial products.