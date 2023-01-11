Wesleyan in the News: January 2023

Ellen Thomas, Harold T Stearns Professor of Integrative Sciences, Emerita, who along with her colleague James Zachos, received the Frontiers of Knowledge award from the BBVA Foundation . The award recognized Thomas’s pathbreaking work “identifying a ‘greenhouse effect’ 56 million years ago that serves to predict the destructive impacts of today’s human-induced global warming.” Through an analysis of sediment samples Thomas showed how a mass extinction event occurred at a period of global warming between the Paleocene and Eocene eras. That discovery informs our climate models today.

In the Artificial Intelligence & Equality podcast , Weill Cornell’s Dr. Joseph Fins ’82 discusses with Senior Fellow Wendell Wallach the hype and realities surrounding contemporary neuroscience and neuroethics. He shares insights from his own seminal research on patients who may be mistakenly presumed to be in a vegetative state when they are actually in a minimally conscious state.

Mike White ’92, the creator of The White Lotus, the acclaimed HBO dark comedy-drama cast by Meredith Tucker ’92, received four 2023 Golden Globe nominations and two awards, including Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture.