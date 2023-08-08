Wesleyan in the News: August 2023

While the majority of students are away from campus during the summer months, many members of Wesleyan’s faculty, staff, and alumni are hard at work and making headlines.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Wesleyan on July 28 to have a roundtable discussion with six students regarding the Biden-Harris Administration’s initiatives to further increase diversity and opportunity in higher education. Cardona’s visited attracted wide media attention, with coverage from the Associated Press, Axios, Boston Herald, FOX61, NPR “Morning Edition,” The Guardian, WNPR, WSHU, and WTNH,

Playwright and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda ’02, Hon.’15 is reportedly working on a new stage musical, according to the New York Post. It will supposedly be a stage adaptation of Sol Yurick’s novel “The Warriors,” which depicts gang battles in New York City in the 1960s. Miranda is a decorated figure, with five Grammy Awards, three Tony Awards, two Emmy Awards, and a Pulitzer Prize, among many other distinctions.

GQ Sports profiled New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick ’75, Hon.’05, P’07 and his love of lacrosse. Belichick called the sport “relaxing” and said he took pride in his ability to play with both hands. He was a midfielder and backup goalie for Wesleyan’s lacrosse team during his tenure, serving as a team captain his senior season. Belichick went on to an NFL coaching career quickly after graduation and has since won eight Super Bowl Championships, including six as a head coach with the Patriots. He holds several NFL records for his coaching resume, including most Super Bowl wins, most Super Bowl appearances, and most playoff wins as a head coach.

New Jersey Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio ’85, P’17 was listed as a possible Lieutenant Governor pick by NJ.comfollowing the death of trailblazing Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver on Aug. 1. Muoio was previously picked by Gov. Phil Murphy to serve as Treasurer in 2018 after a stint in the state legislature, representing portions of Hunterdon and Mercer counties.

Just five years after graduating from Wesleyan, former men’s basketball player Jordan Sears ’18 was named the Head Coach of the Texas Legends—the Dallas Mavericks’ NBA G-League affiliate. Sears has been with the Mavericks organization since 2021, as Head Video Coordinator, after breaking into the league with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019.

Assistant Professor of Computer Science Sebastian Zimmeck spoke with tech newsletter The Markup for stories on privacy policies on Aug. 3 and Aug. 5. Zimmeck is a data privacy researcher who hosted the Shasha Seminar for Human Concerns on the issues of privacy this past Spring. Zimmeck created a roadmap for data privacy with the help of several industry professionals and fellow researchers.

Climate economist Gary Yohe penned an op-ed for The Messenger outlining the reality that the Earth’s climate may not normalize until after the existence of humanity. Building on the research of others, Yohe said, “we will not experience the ‘new normal’ climate in our lifetimes—normalcy may not be achieves even in the lifetime of humanity itself.”

Peter Rutland, the Colin and Nancy Campbell Chair for Global Issues and Democratic Thought, appeared on LAist’s “Morning Edition” to talk the influx of Russian citizens who have fled the nation during the War in Ukraine. Rutland joined the show to discuss how the large swath of fleeing citizens has affected the nation economically and politically.

Rutland also wrote a piece on the War in Ukraine for Voices from The Hill. Rutland said that Ukraine’s ability to avoid “defeat at the hands of Russia hinges on continued economic and military support from its Western allies.” He added that Ukraine has received around $96 billion in economic aid and military equipment from the West since the start of the war. Rutland also outlined the complexities surrounding Ukraine’s efforts to join the NATO Alliance.

Partner and Managing Director of IDEO’s North American business Becky Bermont ’98 was named to the New England Conservatory of Music’s Board of Trustees. Bermont works with a focus in higher education, spending time with the NEC in her role at IDEO. She previously led the marketing and communications group at the Rhode Island School of Design, where she co-authored the book Redesigning Leadership with RISD President John Maeda.