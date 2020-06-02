Wesleyan Community Reacts to Death of George Floyd

After George Floyd was killed during his arrest on May 25 in Minneapolis, which led to numerous protests and riots across the country, members of Wesleyan’s administration and alumni are speaking out about racial injustice.

On May 30, Wesleyan President Michael Roth ’78 shared a Roth on Wesleyan post titled “Build an Anti-Racist Community in Which Hatred and Intolerance Have No Place.”

Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd. We speak their names with sorrow and with anger. In recent weeks, we confront once again the fact that in America some people so radically devalue African Americans that their lives can be just brutally destroyed. The precarity of black lives has a very long history in this country, but now technology makes it possible for people everywhere to witness violent injustice. We witness, and we are disgusted; we witness, and we are enraged; we witness, and we mourn. Black Lives Matter. As a historically white institution, Wesleyan has struggled with our own history of racism. Over the last several decades, thanks to the work of activist students, faculty, staff and alumni, we have become more aware of the ways in which the ideology of white supremacy has affected this history and our own present. We try to build a different kind of community – one in which racism, hate and intolerance have no place. This is an ongoing project, and we re-dedicate ourselves to it. Our Wesleyan education includes the aspiration to act “for the good of the world.” Rejecting hatred and the violence it inspires, we can engage with others to construct alternatives to poverty, marginalization and prejudice. We witness and we choose how to respond; let us do so in ways that prefigure the kind of world we hope to build.

The message was signed by Wesleyan Cabinet members David Baird, vice president for information technology; Amin Abdul-Malik Gonzalez, vice president and dean of admissions; Anne Martin, chief investment officer; Sean McCann, chair of the faculty; Nicole Stanton, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs; Andrew Tanaka, treasurer and senior vice president; Michael Whaley, vice president for student affairs; Alison Williams, vice president for equity and inclusion; Frantz Williams, Jr., vice president for advancement; David Winakor, general counsel and secretary of the University; and Renell Wynn, vice president for communications.

On June 1, Alison Williams ’81, vice president for equity and inclusion/Title IX officer, shared a list of resources on Wesleyan’s Community Forum.

In a May 31 Facebook post, City of Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim ’14 described and shared photos of a peaceful protest in downtown Middletown on May 30 that included members of the Wesleyan community.

Last night, hundreds of people (750, according to press reports) gathered peacefully in downtown Middletown to mourn the death of George Floyd, to condemn his murder at the hands of the Minneapolis Police, and to demand justice for him and the inexcusably growing list of other black people who have been killed by police violence and white supremacy. I am grateful to everyone who was a part of this important event. Thank you for your presence. … After the megaphone was put away, the rally turned into more of a dialogue. Several smaller groups emerged with people going back and forth, some more heatedly than others. I am deeply grateful for many of the comments and questions that were expressed by Middletown residents. During a conversation with several protestors, I was able to answer some questions about what local government is already doing with regard to racial justice and policing. I was also able to hear from them a desire, an insistence, that we need to be doing more. So let me address these three central questions: What are we doing now to prevent the killing of black people in our community? What more will we do in the future to prevent such violence? How can the public be more involved? The answer to the first question is both “a lot” and “not enough.” Clearly, there needs to be more transparency and communication about the work that both the city and MPD are doing to advance racial justice and to improve police-community relations. And the list of things we are working on needs to grow, along with the number of people who are involved in doing that work. But it is a question I want to answer with some facts about what’s already going on: In 2017, the city began funding a partnership the Human Relations Commission (a city board, whose members are appointed by the mayor), the Middletown Racial Justice Coalition, and an outside organization called the National Conference for Community and Justice to undertake a comprehensive anti-racism project. Part of that project has been requiring racial justice training for every city employee, including every member of the police department, a process that is ongoing to this day. In my budget, I proposed renewing funding for the project to continue into 2021, and at the Common Council budget workshop that took place this past Wednesday, it was met with enthusiastic support not just from council members but from city directors who have been involved with the project through those racial justice trainings. The Middletown Police Department has extremely high training and vetting standards; as Chief McKenna has explained to me, “we take the candidates who we think are basically qualified, and then we look for any reason at all not to hire them.” A record of complaints at a previous police agency is a disqualifier. … The department has actively partaken in the racial justice trainings and significantly ramped up its outreach efforts to find and hire more officers of color. All this needs to be more widely known and transparently presented, and I will work with the MPD in the coming days to make the details of these efforts accessible to all. … The more salient questions are #2 and #3: what happens next? And how can the public be involved? The answers are related because our ability to do what needs to be done is contingent on more people being a part of it. From a policy standpoint, I think there are a few things we should clearly look at. One is making sure that– as in Minneapolis– the act of not intervening when an officer witnesses police brutality is also a fireable offense in addition to the act of brutality itself. Another is establishing some form of community oversight for MPD to ensure that complaints and concerns are addressed and reviewed externally as well as internally. Yet another is to increase the scope of the citywide anti-racism partnership, strengthen its community outreach efforts, and continue it in perpetuity as an ongoing practice of city government, rather than simply funding it through next year. As to how to get involved, that’s both the easiest and hardest one to answer. While my staff and I strive to make government transparent and accessible, one problem is that not everyone has the time or ability to access the information necessary for becoming more involved in local politics. That means city government needs to come to the people, not just wait for the people to come to us. The need for that was, in fact, one of the main reasons I ran for mayor; with the help of the community, it is something I hope to help change about the political culture in Middletown. In the first couple of months of my term, I held regular in-person town hall meetings in different locations and began meeting with all of the city’s citizen boards and commissions in the hope of broadening their work to more people and more issues. The COVID-19 pandemic changed much of that, with everything moving online and the city’s day-to-day focus becoming consumed with crisis response. As soon as it is safe, those public meetings will resume. If there are topics you think we need to be having community meetings about, or particular groups of people who need to be involved, let me know in the comments and we can start to plan… … I’ve used a lot of words to say that words are not enough, but I do need to say one final thing. There is a difference between being personally “not racist” and being actively engaged in anti-racism. White people like myself have an obligation in this moment to forget about the first thing and focus on the second thing. We need to take our own feelings out of the equation and begin to intentionally and explicitly fight against racism in all its forms. The only absolution to be found will not be given to us; we must create it ourselves through our actions. We must use our voices now not to demonstrate to people of color that we are on their side, but to demonstrate to other white people why racial justice matters to us and why it should matter to them too. The work is beginning. Let us ensure it is completed. #BlackLivesMatter

In a May 31 USA Today article titled “George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. What do we tell our children?” Beverly Daniel Tatum, ’75, Hon. ’15, P’04, shared her views on talking to children about racial violence. Tatum is a psychologist and author of Why Are All The Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? And Other Conversations About Race. (Read more in this Wesleyan University Magazine article.)

“Silence will not protect you or them,” Tatum said in the article. “Avoiding the topic is not a solution.”

A truncated version of the article is below:

Why is it important to talk with children about what happened to George Floyd and other incidents of police brutality or racism in the news? Beverly Daniel Tatum: Even young children may see or hear about highly publicized incidents like the George Floyd case – perhaps overhearing the TV or the radio – and may ask questions. Or if parents are upset by the news, the child may perceive the parent’s distress and ask why mom or dad is upset. In either case, an age-appropriate explanation is better than silence. Older children with Internet access may see online images on their own. Initiating an age-appropriate conversation can give children a helpful frame for understanding difficult realities. If parents are silent, children will draw their own often faulty conclusions about what is happening and why. Does COVID-19 warrant avoiding these conversations, given many children are already struggling with fear, anxiety and uncertainty? BDT: No. Not talking about upsetting events only fuels fear, anxiety and uncertainty. Being able to talk about something with a supportive adult can reduce fear, anxiety and uncertainty. Parents may avoid the conversation because they don’t know what to say, but it is a mistake to think that their silence is helpful. If a child of color asks if a police officer is going to kill them, what do you say? BDT: The answer will depend on the age of the child. If it is a young child, a parent can be reassuring. “No, honey, you don’t have to worry about that. Police officers don’t want to hurt you.” In response to an older child, it can be reassuring to say something like: “I know that it is scary to think that something like that might happen, and I really don’t want you to worry about anything like that. I know that most police officers want to help people, and most police officers never fire their guns. But sometimes they do get nervous and make mistakes. So it is important for you to know what to do if a police officer ever stops you…” How can parents talk about law enforcement in a way that is honest but also doesn’t discourage children from seeking help from law enforcement when appropriate? BDT: Most police officers become police officers because they want to help people. And there are times when we would really want a police officer to help us – give some examples – if there’s been a car accident, or if someone took something that belonged to us, etc. But sometimes a police officer does something bad, like today. When that happens, we might start to think that all police officers are like that. But it’s important to remember that that is not true. Many of these deaths garner attention because footage of it goes viral. What should we say if our child asks to see it? BDT: There are many adults who don’t want to see such footage. I would not show it to a child at all. Once an image is in your head, it is very difficult to get it out. That said, it is reasonable to describe what happened and talk about why it was wrong. It is also likely that children with Internet access can view the footage without an adult’s permission or assistance. Talking about it after the fact will help children process their feelings. How can parents explain the uprisings in a way that doesn’t condone violence but also doesn’t minimize the sense of injustice fueling them? BDT: Children understand the concept of unfairness as well as the experience of frustration. Years and years of unfairness – racism – results in intense anger and frustration. The conversation can then be about what we must do to fix the continuing unfairness.

