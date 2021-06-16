Faculty, Alumni Rated Among World’s Top 1% of Scientists

Thirteen Wesleyan faculty are rated among the top 1% most-cited researchers worldwide, according to a recent study by PLOS Biology.

The study, led by Professor John Ioannidis from Stanford University, combines several different metrics to systematically rank the most influential scientists as measured by citations. More than six million scientists, who were actively working between 1996 and 2018, were analyzed for the project.

The faculty include:

David Beveridge, Joshua Boger University Professor of the Sciences and Mathematics, emeritus

Fred Cohan, Huffington Foundation Professor in the College of the Environment, professor of biology

Mark Hovey, professor of mathematics, associate provost for budget and personnel

Tsampikos Kottos, Lauren B. Dachs Professor of Science and Society, professor of physics

Matthew Kurtz, professor of psychology

Herbert Pickett, research professor in chemistry, emeritus

Dana Royer, professor of earth and environmental sciences

Francis Starr, professor of physics

Steve Stemler, professor of psychology

Ruth Striegel Weissman, Walter Crowell University Professor of Social Sciences, emerita

Sonia Sultan, professor of biology

Johan Varekamp, Harold T. Stearns Professor of Earth Science, emeritus

Gary Yohe, Huffington Foundation Professor of Economics and Environmental Studies, emeritus

In addition, at least eight Wesleyan alumni are rated in the top 0.1% of all scientists in the world including Gene Stanley ’62, Philip Russell ’65, Jay Levy ’60, Nick Turro ’60, Michael Greenberg ’76, Jerry Melillo ’65, John Coffin ’67, and Hugh Wilson ’65. (Know of any others? Let us know at newsletter@wesleyan.edu!)

The study reinforces Wesleyan’s reputation as an exceptional liberal arts institution, said Wilson, who is professor emeritus of spatial and computational vision at York University.

“It is sometimes questioned whether a liberal arts education is really optimal for an aspiring scientist. After all, wouldn’t it be better to take just science and math courses rather than spending part of one’s time with literature, philosophy, history, or art,” he said. “So, [this study shows that] liberal arts continue to attract outstanding scientists as dedicated faculty members who espouse both teaching and research.”