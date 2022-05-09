Wesleyan’s Archaeology, Anthropology, Biological Collections Showcased at Public Open House

On April 30, Wesleyan’s Archaeology and Anthropology Collections hosted an open house at Exley Science Center. In addition to viewing artifacts excavated from around the world and Middletown, guests were able to tour the museums, watch demonstrations of stone tool-making and 3D scanning, and participate in a hands-on animal bone and scat identification exercise.

The event was co-hosted by the Wesleyan Archaeology Program, Environmental Archaeology Laboratory, Joe Webb Peoples Museum of Natural History, and the George Brown Goode Biological Collections.

(Photos by Willow Saxon ’24)