Wesleyan in the News: March 2023

Bozoma Saint John ’99, a member of Wesleyan’s Board of Trustees, joined Washington Post Live to discuss her memoir “The Urgent Life,” which was published on Feb. 23. The book outlines her relationship with grief after the loss of her husband, Peter, to cancer.

Jennifer Finney Boylan Hon. ’23, award-winning author, transgender activist, and professor at Barnard College, said the last President Jimmy Carter helped her “better understand my country and myself” in an essay for the New York Times. Boylan is one of four honorary degree recipients that will be featured in this year’s Reunion and Commencement ceremonies.

Michael Franz, co-director of the Wesleyan Media Project, joined Marketplace to discuss President Joe Biden’s budget proposal.

Fairleigh Dickinson Men’s Basketball Head Coach Tobin Anderson ’95 has led his team to the NCAA Tournament as No. 16 seed. The team will face Texas Southern for a chance to play No. 1 Purdue in the first round of the tournament.

Jennifer Tucker, Director of the Center for the Study of Guns and Society, spoke to the New York Times for a story on how historical precedent is being applied to gun control laws. Tucker said that lawyers have reached out to her seeking experts on topics ranging from weapons restrictions on stage coaches to 18th-century attempts at extended capacity firearms.

Wesleyan alumnus Timothy Lee ’12, Student Art Instructor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was quoted in an MIT News piece about a class he teaches where students learn to use electronics to create kinetic artworks.

Carl Goodman ’88 stepped down as the executive director of the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York, according to the New York Times, to begin a new role as the president and chief executive of the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Anand Kini ’92 was named the Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Comcast Corporation, where he will work to drive the company’s global growth strategy. Kini is also the Chief Financial Officer at NBCUniversal.

Former National Regulatory Services Senior Director Mederic Daigneault ’98 ‘has joined Hartford-based law firm Carlton-Fields as a shareholder in the Financial Services Regulatory Practice.

Admiral James Loy MALS ’70 spoke with Homeland Security Today to reflect on his service in the Department of Homeland Security. Loy had a 45-year career in the military and in public service. He retired in 2005 as the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security.