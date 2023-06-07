Wesleyan in the News: June 2023

President Michael S. Roth ’78 wrote a review of an anthology of the late Hayden White’s works titled The Ethics of Narrative: Essays on History, Literature, and Theory, 1998-2007 for the Los Angeles Review of Books. Roth said White “was a consistently intelligent and engaging postmodern advocate for thinking about history as a form of imaginative reconstruction that could either constrain people or inspire their liberation.”

The Wall Street Journal reviewed Associate Professor of the Practice in Letters Charles Barber’s new book In the Blood. The book details the lengths and adversity that creators of QuikClot, a product that helps seal open wounds, had to go through to get their product in the hands of those who needed it. An excerpt from Barber’s new book was featured in the Marine Corps Times .

Barber also wrote a piece for AARP about a Vietnam War veteran named Thomas “Doc” Eagles, who played a key role in the military’s adoption of QuikClot.

Climate economist Gary Yohe penned two op-eds for The Hill on energy policy in recent weeks. He wrote about the benefits of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) proposed new regulations aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions from coal and new gas-powered power plants on May 25. A week later, he published another piece on the potential impact of the federal debt ceiling negotiations on climate change regulation.

Yohe also spoke to the Associated Press for a story on a recent study projecting the economic impact of El Nino storms. Yohe called the estimated figures in the study not credible.

Merve Emre, scholar, critic, and contributing writer for The New Yorker, wrote two essays for the magazine—on Susan Taubes and Susan Sontag. In April, Emre was named the director of the Shapiro Center for Creative Writing and Criticism, a position she will assume on July 1.

Robyn Autry, associate professor of sociology, wrote an op-ed for MSNBC on the life and legacy of the late Tina Turner, who died at age 83 on May 24. Autry wrote about the abuse Turner endured and spoke out about throughout her career, helping to create a platform for future victims of abuse to do the same.

Peter Rutland, co-chair of the College of Social Studies and professor of government, gave his insight to Newsweek on President Joseph R. Biden’s authorization of the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

The American Philosophical Society announced that Ellen R. Cohn ’77, senior research scholar of history at Yale University, has been made a member of the organization, joining a wide variety of the industry’s top scholars.

The American Academy of Pediatrics named Dr. Joseph L. Wright ’79 as the first chief health equity officer and senior vice president, equity initiatives.

Trustee Bozoma Saint John ’99 appeared at the Lancaster Chamber Annual Dinner on May 25 to speak about her management style.

Dr. Adrienne Green ’87 was appointed as the new chief executive officer of the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living. She will assume the position on July 18.