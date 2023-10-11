Wesleyan in the News: October

The Los Angeles Review of Books reviewed a book recently published by President Michael S. Roth ’78, titled The Student: A Short History—which explores what it means to be a student over the years. “[Roth’s] self-described ‘pragmatic idealism’ is hardly a battle cry, but it is exactly what we need more of,” writer Todd Shy said.

Wesleyan’s decision to no longer offer student loans in its financial aid packages, removing a barrier to the affordability of its education, was highlighted by the Connecticut Mirror on Oct. 9. Vice President and Dean of Admission and Financial Aid Amin Abdul-Malik Gonzalez ’96 was interviewed about the policy and said, “We believe this impact will be significant for families who have felt the burden of borrowing in prior years.”

Jon Fosse’s “A Shining,” was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. The novel was translated to English by Damion Searls, Distinguished Writer-in-Residence at the Shapiro Center for Creative Writing and Criticism. Searls was quoted in The New York Times pointing to a feeling of serenity throughout Fosse’s work—which spans novels, plays, and poetry. “One of the key words he uses to talk about his fiction is peace,” Searls said. “There’s a real peacefulness in it, even though stuff happens, people die, people get divorced, but it radiates this serenity.”

Merve Emre, Shapiro-Silverberg University Professor of Writing and Criticism, gave readers of The New Yorker a glimpse into her experiences at the preview of Fosse’s “I Svarte Skogen Inne” (“Inside the Black Forest”). The play was performed in its original Norwegian, which Emre does not speak, she said “I did not understand the words as they were being spoken. It was strange to realize how little this mattered.”

Emre references the Swedish Academy description of Fosse’s work as giving “voice to the unsayable.” Emre said, “what I think the Academy meant is that, across his forty-odd plays, his novels, his essays, and his children’s books, what is unsayable—the absolute depths of abandonment, shame, love, and grace—is felt without needing to be named, surpassing the mere arrangement of words on a page.”

The New York Times reviewed “Job” by playwright Max Wolf Friedlich ’17, which runs at the SoHo Playhouse from Sept. 6 to Oct. 29, and named it a “NYT Critic’s Pick.” The story surrounds two characters, a crisis therapist named Loyd and his patient Jane, who is in for a psych-evaluation following a breakdown at work. The show is currently sold out.

Roberta Pereira ’03 was named the executive director at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, following an eight-year stint as the executive director of the Playwrights Realm, according to The New York Times. Pereira, who has had a long-term career goal to make the arts accessible to all, is the first Latino person to lead the library in its history.

Rob Rosenthal, John E. Andrus Professor of Sociology, Emeritus, wrote a piece for CNN on the impact of the then-impending, and now delayed, government shutdown on federal workers who would not have been paid for their work had there not been a 45-day extension to negotiations. All the while, U.S. representatives and senators in Congress would have still been paid since they are constitutionally obligated to be paid while in office. “The very people who are causing the government shutdown will not suffer the consequences,” Rosenthal wrote.

Plastics Chemist and Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Integrative Sciences Benjamin Elling was quoted in a Connecticut Post story on a University of Connecticut student trying to naturally grow surfboards in place of the typical Styrofoam. Plastic foams are generally difficult to recycle, Elling said, since they’re made up largely of air. Little material can be recovered from the foams, so there is little economic incentive to recycle them.

Assistant Professor of Art Kate TenEyck’s “Tunnel Vision” project in Harbor Park was highlighted by the Connecticut Post. The project will highlight the city’s history dating back over 200 million years, including replicas of indigenous artifacts found in the area from 11,000 years ago.

Assistant Professor of Theater Maria-Christina Oliveras’ was interviewed on ABC 7’s Mid-Day Live about her lead role as Persephone in the production of “Hadestown” at Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco.

The Texas Legends, G-League Affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, hired Leo Clibanoff ’23 as a Basketball Operations Associate for this upcoming season. Clibanoff served the past four years as a student assistant coach on of Men’s Basketball Head Coach Joe Reilly’s coaching staff.